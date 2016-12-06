Firekeeper Golf Course and Prairie Band Casino & Resort

About

Located just outside of the capital city of Topeka, Kansas, Firekeeper Golf Course adds to an already rich roster of top-level Plains golf courses. Designed by Jeff Brauer with input by Notah Begay III, Firekeeper opened in 2011 and has been one of the top casino golf courses in the United States ever since. It is associated with nearby Prairie Band Casino & Resort, one of the Midwest’s top gaming resort destinations. Owned and operated by the Prairie Band of the Potawatomi nation, the resort offers 297 luxurious guestrooms, three restaurants and a casino that boasts more than 1,000 slots and numerous table games.

Best Golf & Casino Resorts (Golf Vacation Insider, 2016)

#1 Course You Can Play in Kansas (Golfweek, 2016)

Best New Courses (Golfweek, 2011)

