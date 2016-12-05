About

Located just 30 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Ak-Chin Southern Dunes is one of Arizona’s best golf courses – private, public, resort or otherwise. Designed by Brian Curley and Lee Schmidt with Fred Couples, the club touts itself as “a pure golf experience” and that’s exactly what it is: no houses or outside distractions here. The course rambles over rolling desert hills, with generous fairways and intriguing green complexes guarded by large, striking bunkers, as well as the natural desert. It is hope to the Saguaro Amateur, one of the top amateur golf events all year. The course is associated with Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Resort, which offers 300 luxurious guestrooms and a long list of great resort amenities, highlighted by a large casino with a full range of gaming opportunities.

Awards / Recognition

Best Golf & Casino Resorts (Golf Vacation Insider, 2016)

#84, Best Courses You Can Play in the United States (GOLF Magazine, 2016)

Golf Course of the Year Finalist (National Golf Course Owners Association, 2016)

#60, Top 100 Resort Courses (Golfweek, 2016)

What People are Saying

“The course, which was designed and renovated by Schmidt-Curley design with Fred Couples consulting, remains one of the best daily fees in Arizona after a 2014 renovation that reduced the bunkering by 83,000 square feet, widened the landing areas and provided an expanded practice area that now includes a short course called Mini Dunes.”

–Mike Bailey, GolfAdvisor.com

More Photos / Video

Golf Packages and Special Offers

Stay and Play Packages from $129 per night

Contact / Location

Harrah’s Ak-Chin

15406 Maricopa Road

Maricopa, AZ 85139

(480) 802-5000

caesars.com/harrahs-ak-chin

akchinsoutherndunes.com